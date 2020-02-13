Reps seek compulsory CCTV for private buildings, offices

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to compel installation of Closed Circuit Television cameras in private buildings and offices.

The bill, sponsored by Awaji-Inombek Abiante, entitled “A Bill for an Act to Make Provision for the Integration of Private Closed Circuit Television Infrastructure into the National Security Network in Nigeria.”

The objective of the bill is to expand the security network infrastructure in Nigeria with a view to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

According to the bill, “any company or organisation in Nigeria that refuses, out of neglect, to install CCTV camera within and outside its premises is liable to a fine of at least N500,000 or an imprisonment of six months or both.

“Continual refusal to install CCTV camera shall attract a fine of at least N1m or a year imprisonment or both”.

