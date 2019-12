ADVERTISEMENT

A bill seeking a six-year single term for president, governors federal lawmakers and state assembly members did not scale second reading at the House of Representatives yesterday.

Presenting the bill, John Dyegh had said a single term for lawmakers, in particular, would allow them to have more experience instead of being rejected or re-elected every four years.

When Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase later put the bill to voice vote for second reading, members rejected it.

