Reps reintroduce 41 bills, opt for102 committees

The House of Representatives on Tuesday reintroduced 41 bills, which had lapsed in the immediate past 8th Assembly, for fresh reconsideration in the current 9th House.

Of the 41 bills, 38 were read afresh for the first time while three, namely the National Orientation Agency Act (Amendment) Bill; National Ear Centre, Kaduna (Establishment) Bill; and the National Law Reform Commission Act (Amendment) Bill are to be reconsidered in the Committee of the Whole.

Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), who moved motion for re-introduction of the bills from the preceding 8th Assembly, said it was “Pursuant to Order 12 Rule 16 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.”

According to the Rule, “Bills passed by the preceding Assembly and forwarded to the Senate for which no concurrence was made‎; or to the President for which assent was withheld till the end of the tenure of the Assembly may be re-gazetted and reconsidered.”

Meanwhile, a member of the House ad hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) says Speaker‎ Femi Gbajabiamila would constitute 102 standing committees, as against 96 in the 8th House.

Gagdi told newsmen that, of the number, the Speaker would only set up the House Services Committee before proceeding on annual recess on July 24.

“Of the 102 standing committees constituted by Mr. Speaker, he will only set up the House Services Committee to cater for the office accommodation of the lawmakers and other services such as electricity,” Gagdi said.

He further noted that contrary to speculations in some quarters, the Ethics Committee was not set up for any specific matter or person, but to attend to many issues of the 9th House as they arise.

