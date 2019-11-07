Reps receive proposed Finance Bill from President Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives on Thursday received the proposed Finance Bill from President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on a private visit in the United Kingdom.

It was disclosed that the President forwarded the Finance Bill 2019 to the House for passage into law.

The proposed bill was to ensure the optimal funding of the budget, Daily Trust learnt.

It could be recalled that the president had earlier, during his presentation of the 2020 Budget proposal to the joint sitting of the National Assembly, promised to present the proposed Bill.

