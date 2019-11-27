Reps query N/Delta ministry officials over unaccounted N62m

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has berated officials of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs over N62 million unaccounted for in the financial records of the ministry.

The officials led by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Didi Watson-Jack, appeared before the House Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday.

They were asked to explain some payments made by the ministry to dubious companies which include N48 million for a training programme in Dubai, UAE in 2014 and N14 million for the purchase of Smart and tablets phones without valid documents.

The ministry officials were invited by the committee based on an audit query issued by the Auditor General of the Federation for the 2014 financial year.

The ministry was asked to explain its claim of spending N48m for a training programme for 23 staff of the ministry without any evidence as claimed.

Speaking, chairman of the committee, Wole Oke, informed that “there is no single receipt for the payments of air fares trip to and from Dubai, hotel accommodation and visas, among others.

“We also discovered that the original Company that made the submission for the Dubai trip was not the one the Ministry made the payment to.

The committee chairman gave the Permanent Secretary seven days ultimatum to furnish it with all the relevant documents on the expenditures or be ready to refund the amounts to the Federal Government.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App