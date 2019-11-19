Reps queries NIMASA over N3bn spent on Maritime University, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration has questioned the allocation and utilisation of N3billion claimed to have been spent by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on the proposed Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

The Chairman of the Committee, Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu (PDP, Abia) and other committee members raised the question, amidst other issues, when the NIMASA Director-General, Dakuku Peterside, appeared before the committee to defend the agency’s 2019 budget.

It would be recalled that the committee had told NIMASA to stand down its 2020 budget defence until the committee scrutinise its 2019 budget adding that, other members don’t also have details of the budget.

Ikpeazu noted that there is the need for explanation and clarification on many line items contained in NIMASA’s 2019 budget.

She and other members said that, despite the claim of spending N3 billion on the proposed Maritime University of Nigeria, Okerenkoko, there are no physical structures.

The committee also raised question on the N300million earmarked for office cleaning and N300million for insurance coverage for floating dock in the agency’s 2019 budget.

It also urged the NIMASA DG to shed light on the utilisation of N100million allocated for outsourcing and other monies paid as allowances for official vehicles.

