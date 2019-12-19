Reps probe PPPRA over alleged unremitted N1.343trn

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate an alleged non-remittance of N1.343trn internally generated revenue to the Consolidated Revenue Account by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency.

This followed a motion by Honourables Ossai Nicholas Ossai and Julius Ihonvbere who noted that the non-remittance contravenes the Public Accounting Principle and the Treasury Single Account policy of the Federal Government.

They cited Section 22, Subsection 1 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 which states that “Notwithstanding the provisions of any written law governing the corporation, each corporation shall establish a general reserve fund and shall allocate thereto at the end of each financial year, one fifth of its operating surplus for the year and such payments are to be made very year after preparation of audited accounts.

“The issue of non-remittance by the PPPRA has accumulated over several years, thus undermining the Federal Government’s drive to fight corruption and ensure that there are no leakages.”

The lawmakers urged the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to investigate the issue and report back in 10 weeks.

The motion was adopted and referred to the relevant committees for further investigation.

