Reps probe plan to spend $308m Abacha loot on road projects

The House of Representatives Committee on Works is querying the plan by the Federal Government to fix the Lagos-Ibadan and the Abuja-Kano Highways as well as and the Second Niger Bridge project with the repatriated $308m Abacha loot.

Sources told Daily Trust that the committee had resolved to summon the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, the permanent secretary of the ministry and other officials over the plan.

The committee, according to one of the sources, is querying why the government is planning to finance those projects with the repatriated fund when there are funds already voted for same projects.

This was part of an investigation following the resolution of the house last week on a motion by Chudi Momah.

A source in the committee, said:”Apart from the concern on the slow pace of the ongoing projects and other issues, it’s absurd to inject the recovered $308m into the projects which already have sources of funds set aside for their execution.”

