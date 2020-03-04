Reps passes N346.4bn budget for NDDC

ADVERTISEMENT

*says approved commission’s 2019 budget to operate for three months

The House of Representatives has passed a budget of N346.4billion for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the 2019 fiscal year.

The passage of the budget was sequel to the consideration and adoption of report on the commission’s budget by the House Committee on NDDC, at Wednesday’s plenary.

A breakdown of the budget showed that N22.338 billion is for personnel cost and N13.466 billion is earmarked for overhead expenditure.

The sum of N4.083 billion was allocated for internal capital expenditure while N306.5 billion was for development projects.

After clause by clause consideration of sub-headings as read by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabimiala, the budget was unanimously approval by the House after a motion was moved to the effect by the Majority Leader, Alhassan Doguwa.

Meanwhile, the House said the 2019 budget approved for the NDDC today will operate for only three months.

This was disclosed by the chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (APC, Ondo).

He pointed out that the NDDC 2019 budget has three months lifespan which will elapse in May 2020.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the passage of the NDDC 2019 budget by the House, Hon. Tunji-Ojo said the budget passage follows its non-implementation by the Commission’s management.

According to him, the non-implementation and other reasons resulted in its recall and rejection of the NDDC 2020 budget proposal by the National Assembly, thus prompting an investigation.

He said the House discovered the anomaly while meeting Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the 2020 budget defence.

He added that the public hearing on the NDDC’s 2020 budget was therefore suspended while its non-implemented 2019 budget was scrutinised and submitted to the House for passage.

