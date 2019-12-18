Breaking News
HAPPENING NOW: Buhari presides over marathon FEC meetingOnly 40% JAMB candidates have National Identity Number- Professor Ishaq
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Reps pass Bill to make NASS principal officers members of National Security Council
ADVERTISEMENT

Reps pass Bill to make NASS principal officers members of National Security Council

By Balarabe Alkassim Published Date
National Assembly

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a Bill seeking to make principal officers of the National Assembly members of the National Security Council.

It is titled: “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly in the Membership of the National Security Council;and for Related Matters”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill, sponsored by Odebunmi Olusegun, was passed for second reading during the plenary on Wednesday.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.