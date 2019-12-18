Reps pass Bill to make NASS principal officers members of National Security Council

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a Bill seeking to make principal officers of the National Assembly members of the National Security Council.

It is titled: “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly in the Membership of the National Security Council;and for Related Matters”

The Bill, sponsored by Odebunmi Olusegun, was passed for second reading during the plenary on Wednesday.

