Reps pass Bill to create special fund to maintain federal roads

The House of Representatives has considered a report on a bill for the establishment of a special fund to carry out repairs on Federal Roads across the country.

The report was considered after it was presented to the House during Plenary on Friday.

The bill, which is at its last stage to becoming a law, was sponsored by Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu) and Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta),Chairman House Committee on Treaties and Protocols.

It was however observed that, the Fund, if established, as required by the sponsors of the Bill may clash with the statutory responsibilities of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency(FERMA).

FERMA, is the agency, tasked by law to maintain Federal roads, using funds approved by the National Assembly and released by the Executive.

The Special Roads Fund Bill, was approved by a Committee of the whole(Panel on Non-Expenditure Bills).

This was preparatory to its final consideration by a harmonisation committee, of the Senate and the House of Representatives members, before it is passed to the president for assent in January, 2020.

