Reps orders AGF to address inconsistencies in budget

The House of Representatives yesterday directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to address inconsistencies discovered by the Committee on Finance in his office’s budget and resubmit the document.

The directive was given by the chairman, House Committee on Finance, James Faleke and other members of the committee after discrepancies in figures presented by the Accountant General during a budget meeting.

The AGF was also directed to submit the financial details from January to October of all ministries, departments and agencies, especially revenue generating agencies accused of non-remittance of monies to the treasury.

Idris was also urged to submit report of the mandatory return of 25% to the treasury by revenue generating MDAs from 2014 to date as actions will be taken for the funding of capital projects.

The AGF called on the National Assembly to review the Fiscal Responsibility Act in order to improve the internally generated revenue.

Idris disclosed that N230bn was saved from the implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System in three years.

