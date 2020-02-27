Reps order arrest of Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives yesterday issued a warrant of arrest on the Managing Director of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Olufemi Olayemi.

This was sequel to his failure to appear before the House Committee on Public Accounts investigating the audited accounts of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The committee’s chairman, Oluwole Oke, therefore directed its Clerk to issue the warrant of arrest on the MD CEO.

Oke also called on the chief executives of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Upper Benue and Benin/Owena Basins Development Authorities and those of other agencies to report to the committee or face arrest and other sanctions.

The committee interacted with the managements of the Federal Medical Centre Jabi Abuja; the Federal Medical Centre, Ebutte Metta, Lagos and others over a backlog of unaudited accounts.

