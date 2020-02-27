Reps murmur as member appeals donation of salaries to fund Army

ADVERTISEMENT

Some members of the House of Representatives murmured on Thursday after a member, Nasiru Ali (APC, Kano) asked the parliamentarians to contribute part of their salaries to fund Nigerian Armed Forces.

At plenary on Thursday, Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), sponsored a bill “An Act to provide Special Financial Support, Training and Modern Security Equipment for the Revamping of the Nigeria Armed forces; and for related matters”.

Contributing in support of the debate, Ali said “I suggest that every one of us should contribute a percentage of his or her salary to the fund,” he said.

He said, if Nigerian Army are well funded, they would perform better then they were doing as seen in peace missions outside the country.

Lending his voice, Sada Solo Jibia (APC, Katsina) said the bill should be passed because it was not asking too much.

“Nigeria Armed Forces is our first line of defence. The bill want to bridge the funding gap of Nigeria Army and, when the money is raised we are sure it will be use judiciously,” he said.

