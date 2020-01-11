Reps leader kicks against planned electricity tariff hike

Breaking News
The House of Representatives Minority caucus leader, Ndudi Elumelu, has condemns the planned increase in electricity tariff in the country.

He disclosed this in a statement, saying that any increase in electricity tariff will further exacerbate the economic situation in the country, as it will worsen the already excruciating financial burden on homes, personal businesses, companies and all the productive sectors.

Elumelu insisted that Nigerians were currently passing through grave economic stress and anything that would aggravate the situation, such as an increase in electricity tariff, is completely unacceptable.

He therefore, cautioned the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to end all contemplation in that direction.

Elumelu urged NERC to rather seek ways of making power affordable and available to Nigerians, in line with its establishment laws, instead of increase in tariff.

