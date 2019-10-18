Reps laud N10bn intervention fund for Enugu Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Aviation, Hon Nnolim Nnaji has hailed President Mohammed Buhari for approving N10 billion Special Intervention Fund for the reconstruction of the collapsed Akanu Ibiam International Airport, (AIIA) Enugu.

It would be recalled that Buhari granted the approval when a delegation of South East leaders visited him at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

Nnaji noted that the airport was critical to the people of South East and environs, because it was the only international gateway serving the entire region.

Hon Nnaji who praised the tenacity and the commitment shown by the Governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Traditional Rulers, the Clergy and the entire leaders of the South East extraction in pursuance of this course, also commended the entire members of the House of Representatives and its leadership for their unprecedented support to the motion earlier sponsored by the South East caucus on the airport.

Daily Trust reports that the Reps had earlier summoned the Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika on the delay in the reconstruction of the airport weeks after it was shut down on August 24.

Nnaji said, “I commend the Minister of Aviation, Captain Hadi Sirika for his steadfastness in fighting for the approval of the fund. Immediately he assumed office he visited Enugu and assured our leaders that the airport will be fixed before the Christmas season”.

He said Captain Sirika earlier gave a commitment that the request for the fund was already before Mr. President and that once he received the approval he would be on the contractor’s back to ensure prompt delivery.

Hon. Nnaji said he was confident that the Minister would deliver Enugu airport with the same speed he delivered on Abuja airport, adding that the Aviation committee by the mandate of the House of Representatives will work with the authorities to monitor the progress of the job once the contractor mobilizes to site.

Rep Nnaji said he was also hopeful that the attention given to Akanu Ibiam International Airport would be extended to other airports requiring quick intervention.

