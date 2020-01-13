  1. Home
Reps investigates MDAs over unspent budgeted funds

By Balarabe Alkassim
The House of Representatives is investigating some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) ‎over unspent budgeted funds.

An Adhoc Committee set up by the House under the leadership of Francis Charles Uduyok commenced an investigative hearing on Monday regarding the amount of unspent capital projects funds.

The investigation also involves constituency projects funds not remitted in the last 10 years from 2009 to 2019.

Details later.

