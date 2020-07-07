Reps investigate NNPC, NLNG over ‘$1.05bn withdrawals’

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has resolved to summon the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) over alleged withdrawals of $1.05bn from the NLNG dividends accounts.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion under ‘Matters of Urgent Public Importance’ moved by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) during plenary on Tuesday.

The house mandated its committee on public accounts to invite the management of the NNPC as well as that of the NLNG to conduct a thorough investigation on activities that have taken place on the dividends account and report back to the house in four weeks.

Presenting the motion, Elumelu alleged that the NNPC, who represents the government of Nigeria on the board of the NLNG, had unilaterally tampered with the funds at the NLNG dividends account to the tune of $1.05 billion dollars, thereby violating the nations appropriation law.

He said the alleged withdrawals were without the required consultations with states and mandatory appropriation from the national assembly.

