Reps investigate Air Force helicopter crashes

The House of Representatives on Air Force yesterday began an investigative hearing on the incessant non-combat air crashes involving Nigerian Air Force Helicopters and other air assets.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by Acting House Leader Peter Akpatason, said: “Regrettably, in recent times, the Nigerian Air Force has been witnessing incessant air crashes. Between the years 2015 and 2019, there have been at least 8 air crashes in various Nigerian states that have endangered lives and property.”

He said the hearing was to examine “the level of financial loss suffered by the country due to the crashes, insurance cover for the personnel and other matters that can lead to ending such disaster and report back”.

The chairman of the committee, Shehu Mohammad Koko, said the committee was set to find out the causes of the crashes and proffer lasting solutions.

