Reps inaugurates special, standing committees Wednesday

The House of Representatives will inaugurate the over 100 special and standing committees on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu on Tuesday.

The committees were formed and announced by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the House plenary earlier in July.

The House later went on a recess and resumed early September and had been deliberating on various motions and Bills sponsored by members.

It has also passed some resolutions, adopted motions alongside other legislative duties.

Since its resumption, various ad-hoc committees formed by the Speaker to investigate and perform some specific tasks have been having public hearings.

The inauguration of the standing and special committees will enable the House embark on its oversight functions of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other functions.

