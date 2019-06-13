Reps inaugurate ad hoc committees, adjourn till July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives emerged from its executive session on Thursday to announce the constitution of three ad hoc committees to oversee its affairs, pending the inauguration of standing committees of the House.

These include House ad hoc committees on media, welfare and selection.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee on media, Khadija Bukar-‎Abba (APC, Yobe), who briefed newsmen after the marathon closed-door session, said the ad hoc committees would oversee the affairs of the House pending the formation of standing committees.

Bukar-Abba added that the House had adjourned till July 2, 2019, to enable the lawmakers undertake necessary preparations before settling down to full legislative business.

According to her, the lawmakers also resolved to work together as ‎a team irrespective of regional or party affiliation, and to close all channels and platforms used for campaign.

She further disclosed that Speaker Gbajabiamila would soon embark on grass roots tour of selected federal constituencies across the country‎, “the first of its kind in the history of the House.”

“‎At the executive session this morning, the lawmakers resolved to remain as one House. It doesn’t matter which party or region. Second, the Speaker ordered that all platforms used for campaigns should be closed.”

“Furthermore, history was made today as three ad hoc committees of the House were formed instantly, unlike before.‎ These include ad hoc committees on media, welfare and selection.”

“Finally, Mr. Speaker will embark on tour of some federal constituencies across some states of the federation, to meet our people at the grass roots,” the ad hoc media chair said.

