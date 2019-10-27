  1. Home
  3. Reps election: Appeal Court upholds Dambazzau’s son’s victory
Reps election: Appeal Court upholds Dambazzau’s son’s victory

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka,  Kaduna Published Date

The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal has upheld the victory of Hon. Shamsudeen Bello Dambazau of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Member representing Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency of Kano State.

The Presiding Judge, Justice James Apundaga in the lead judgement held that the decision of the lower court in the case between Kawu Sumaila vs Suraj Kanawa & others is null and void.

Justice Apundaga who noted that the tribunal was incompetent when it assumed jurisdiction to entertain the petition as filed by the PDP and its candidate Suraja Kanawa, said since Shamsudeen was not a party in the suit at the tribunal, no order can affect him.

