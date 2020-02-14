Reps direct CBN to submit revenue, capital projects’ records

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives yesterday directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide the records of its revenues and capital projects in order to ascertain the actual revenue due to the Federal Government from 2011 to date.

Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Abiodun Faleke, gave the directive on when the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele and other management staff appeared at the ongoing investigative hearing into the under-remittance by MDAs.

The committee, which engaged Emefiele, represented by Head,

Financial Reporting, CBN, Joseph Salako, condemned failure by the bank to provide relevant financial documents as stipulated in the two letters sent earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Faleke alleged that about N1bn outstanding was recorded against the apex bank by the Accountant-General Office.

In his response, Salako said the CBN had no record to show that it was indebted to Federal Government as alleged.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App