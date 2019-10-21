Reps direct AGF to address inconsistencies in budget

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has directed the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, to address inconsistencies discovered by the Committee on Finance in his office’s budget and re-submit.

The directive was given by the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, James Faleke (APC, Lagos) and other members of the Committee after discrepancies in figures presented by the Accountant General during a budget meeting on Monday.

It also instructed the AGF to submit the financial details from January to October of all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), especially revenue generating agencies that were accused of non-remittance of monies to the Nigerian treasury.

The committee also specifically urged the Accountant-General to submit report of the mandatory return of 25% to the treasury by revenue generating MDAs from 2014 to date.

While making suggestion on how to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the AGF called on the House Committee and its Senate counterpart to review the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

He also called on the National Assembly to force revenue generating MDAs to make appropriate refunds to the treasury.

