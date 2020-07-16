Reps defend Gimba’s ‘largesse’ to constituents

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives, yesterday, said Rep. Zainab Gimba (APC, Borno) did nothing wrong with the largesse she splashed on her constituents to enhance their standard of living.

Hon. Gimba was said to have doled out 118 vehicles, 200 tricycles, 800 sewing machines, 400 grinding machines, 492 water pumps and cash to her constituents.

The donation generated so much public interest among her colleagues, but the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, commended her for the gesture.

The house spokesperson, Benjamin Okezie Kalu (APC, Abia), disclosed this while reacting to the controversies that trailed the donations by the Borno lawmaker.

He further said the house had to issue an official statement in the interest of the various constituencies in the federation to correct misconceptions that financial resources of that worth were available to members of the house for constituency projects.

According to him, Gimba’s gesture to her constituents was the first of its kind in the history of the House of Representatives and the Senate and has nothing to do with the National Assembly as it is a personal matter sponsored from her own resources.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App