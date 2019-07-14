Reps committee visits Bauchi over State Assembly crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adhoc Committee set up by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to wade into the Bauchi State House of Assembly leadership crisis has arrived the state.

The 12-member committee is headed by Musa Sarkin Adar and is tasked with the responsibility of finding out the circumstances that led to the emergence of two Speakers at the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Other members of the committee include : Abubakar Fulata, Olododo Abdulganiyu Saka, Tunji Ojo Olubunmi, Benjamin Kala, Jaha Ahmadu Usman and Julius Ihonybere.

Other are: Bamidele Yusuf, Darlington Nwokocha, John Dyegh, Unyime Josiah Idem and Abubakar Yarima Idris.

The members of the committee had arrived Bauchi on Sunday to meet with the lawmakers and other stakeholders to find ways of resolving the leadership impasse.

Findings by our reporter revealed that the committee is expected to submit a Memo on the issue on Monday.

A public hearing will later be conducted by the Committee at an undisclosed venue in Bauchi on Tuesday.

It could be recalled that the protracted Bauchi State House of Assembly leadership tussle came up after its controversial dual election of Speakers by two groups within the lawmakers.

Abubakar Suleiman was elected as the Speaker of the House by 11 lawmakers, comprising of eight PDP members, two APC members and the lone NNPP member.

However, the other group, comprising of 20 lawmakers, later convened at the premises of the State House of Assembly and elected the Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Kawuwa Shehu Damina as their Speaker.

The Bauchi State House of Assembly had been closed since its inauguration because of the leadership crisis.

While the Abubakar Suleman group adjourned Plenary indefinitely, efforts to hold plenary by the Damina group was halted because of a Court Order obtained by the other group.

Formation of the Adhoc Committee by the House of Representatives is the latest effort to resolve the stalemate.

