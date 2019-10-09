Reps calls for Buhari’s intervention on Enugu Airport repairs

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the commencement of repair works at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The call follows a resolution on a motion sponsored by the House Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu (PDP Enugu), at the plenary on Wednesday under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

It was co-sponsored by 13 other members from the South East Caucus.

Presenting the motion titled “Need to Ensure Speedy Rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu”, Okechukwu noted that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) closed down the airport on August 24, 2019 for rehabilitation works on the runway.

He informed that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had visited Enugu and had a meeting with the state governors and stakeholders in the South East, after which he promised that the rehabilitation would be completed by December 2019.

The lawmaker lamented that six weeks after closure of the airport, no rehabilitation or reconstruction work has begun as the contractor has not even been mobilised to site.

