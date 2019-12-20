Reps call for state of emergency on Snake Bites in Gombe state

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has passed a motion during plenary on Friday calling on the Executive to declare a State of Emergency on rampant snake-bite leading to deaths, in Kaltungo and Shongom Local Government areas of Gombe State.

The motion was moved by Simon Karu Elisha, the member representing Kaltungo, Shongom federal constituency of Gombe State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lamented the prevalence of snake bites in Kaltungo and Shongom Local government areas of Gombe State, which he said have become serious public health and occupational hazard to the affected communities that are largely agrarian.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to him, governments at all levels,have not given the situation the deserved attention.

He disclosed that, Anti-Snake venoms are imported into the country at exorbitant price which is not affordable by victims in the affected communities.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App