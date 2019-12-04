  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Reps call for review of agreements between oil coys, host communities
ADVERTISEMENT

Reps call for review of agreements between oil coys, host communities

By Balarabe Alkassim Published Date
FILE PHOTO: Fishermen sort out their fishing net at the bank of a polluted river in Bidere community in Ogoniland in Nigeria's delta region.

The House of Representatives has called for the review of all existing agreements between oil companies operating in Nigeria and their host communities.

The call followed the adoption of a motion moved by Ossai Nicholas Ossai on the floor of the House on Wednesday titled “Holistic Review of all agreements between Oil Companies in Nigeria and Host Communities”

ADVERTISEMENT

He lamented that, most of the agreements signed between the parties were either partially implemented or completely jettisoned by the oil companies which being untold hardships to the oil producing communities.

“The continued breach of such agreements and under performance by oil companies has built up disaffection, restiveness and tension in the oil producing communities.

“A holistic review of all agreements executed and entered into by Oil Companies with their host communities will resolve all problems and provide a lasting solution to the poor implementation of the agreements by oil companies,” he said.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.