Reps call for review of agreements between oil coys, host communities

The House of Representatives has called for the review of all existing agreements between oil companies operating in Nigeria and their host communities.

The call followed the adoption of a motion moved by Ossai Nicholas Ossai on the floor of the House on Wednesday titled “Holistic Review of all agreements between Oil Companies in Nigeria and Host Communities”

He lamented that, most of the agreements signed between the parties were either partially implemented or completely jettisoned by the oil companies which being untold hardships to the oil producing communities.

“The continued breach of such agreements and under performance by oil companies has built up disaffection, restiveness and tension in the oil producing communities.

“A holistic review of all agreements executed and entered into by Oil Companies with their host communities will resolve all problems and provide a lasting solution to the poor implementation of the agreements by oil companies,” he said.

