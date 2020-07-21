Reps call for investigation on N17bn ‘spent’ on convicts, awaiting trial inmates

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has called for an investigation into the N17 billion being spent annually on the feeding of convicts and awaiting trial inmates in correctional facilities across the country.

This follows a motion by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) during plenary on Tuesday.

According to him, the Federal Government has appropriated over N613.5 billion to the Nigerian Correctional Service in the last ten years.

“The Federal Government spends an average of N17 billion annually on the feeding of convicts and awaiting trial inmates in the 244 Correctional Services nationwide,” he said.

Elumelu disclosed that N4 billion was appropriated in 2015, N14 billion in 2016, N16.6 billion in 2017 and a higher sum of budgetary allocation in both 2018 and 2019, with each year having over 70% recurrent expenditure.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service has not been operating and performing satisfactorily to its statutory duties, and instead of functioning as rehabilitation and reformation centres, the scenario has been that of dehumanizing situation and hardening of the inmates.

“The policy objective of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on the Nigerian Correctional Service is to ensure total transformation to a modern reformatory institution, so as to enable it operate in line with international best practices,” he added.

