Reps ask service chiefs to go

ADVERTISEMENT

‘We did not appoint ourselves’

Some PDP, APC senators agree with lower chamber

The House of Representatives yesterday directed the service chiefs to resign over their alleged failure to tame rising insecurity in Nigeria.

The Senate also yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare national emergency on security.

The 360-member house occupied by legislators from the ruling APC, the leading opposition PDP and other

parties, said President Buhari should sack the service chief if they failed to leave immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

This was part of the resolutions passed by the House during yesterday’s plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos), following the unanimous adoption of a motion moved by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno), on the “Need to curb the incessant attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East Zone.”

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

In addition to Monguno’s prayer, Ahmadu Jaha (APC, Borno), said the service chiefs should be sacked by the president.

The service chiefs are the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai.

Monguno regretted that of recent, the Boko Haram insurgents who were checkmated by the Nigerian troops a few years ago were now unleashing terror again.

“Recently, the insurgents have forced the Nigerian military to close traffic on the Damaturu-Maiduguri road for some days.

“Damaturu-Maiduguri road is the only access from Maiduguri to other parts of Nigeria. The closure of the road is an indication that the Boko Haram insurgents have seized the road,” he noted.

Daily Trust reports that the service chiefs were first appointed for a period of two years in July 2015, shortly after President Buhari took the oath of office for his first term. Their tenures were extended for an additional two years in 2017, which finally expired in July 2019.

Beside the issue of age and years in service, Section 09. 08 of the revised Armed Forces of Nigeria Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) said, “An officer appointed to the substantive appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff will hold the appointment for a continuous period of two years. The appointment could be extended for another two years from the date of expiration of the initial two-year period.”

There are allegations that their retention over and over might partly be responsible for the surge in security breaches in different parts of the country.

But the presidency had repeatedly rebuffed the claim despite calls by different groups for change in the security architecture.

How Reps took service chiefs to the cleaners

While justifying their call on President Buhari to sack the service chiefs and inject new blood to end insecurity, members of the House of Representatives took time to express their grievances.

Francis Waive, a member of the ruling APC from Delta State, asked the House to demand the immediate resignation of the service chiefs but some members said it is the president that should sack them immediately because of their failure to secure the country.

However, Chairman of the House Committee on Defence Hon. Jimi Benson said the laws allowed the president to keep the service chiefs as long as he pleased, but expressed concern over recent developments in the country.

“The National Security Adviser (Babagana Monguno) is from the North East and cannot get to his village. The chief of army staff is also from the North East and cannot get to his village. The chief of air staff too, cannot go to his town. That speaks volumes of their ability.

“But the solution lies in the hand of the president. I don’t know why he is keeping them since 2015 when they were first appointed. He should decide whether to continue to keep them or not. I believe the resolution here will prick his conscience,” he said.

Training, equipment key to safety – Namdas

Abdulrazaq Namdas (APC, Adamawa), said the upsurge in attacks by Boko Haram in the North East and increased insecurity across the country are worrisome but opposed the idea of removing all the personnel currently serving in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. He said their experiences were still needed to assist those that will be sent to work there.

He reminded the House that the Nigerian Constitution allows the president to invite the military to intervene in the internal security of the nation, but stressed the need to retrain and equip the police to properly handle internal security in the country.

Service chiefs have failed- Fulata

In his contribution to the debate, Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa), said the heads of the military have failed on their mandate.

“Whether their tenures have expired or not, they should resign,” he said. He also called for the replacement of troops currently serving in the North East.

“The over stay of the security personnel has largely contributed to their inefficiency because they are tired of remaining there,” he said.

Service chiefs not living by example – Elumelu

The Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), asked for more investment in equipment for the security agencies, stressing that there was no way a policeman will be asked to rescue someone when he is poorly equipped.

He said unless there was a “truth commission” where Nigerians and officers of the security agencies could go and speak the truth about what was going on, Nigeria will not see the end of the insurgency.

Elumelu alleged that some Nigerians were making money out of the system and would not want the crisis to end. He also questioned the capacity and motivation of security agents to carry on with the fight.

He also said the service chiefs were not showing a good example and have outlived their usefulness, adding that “the best thing for them to do is to take a bow and go. If you don’t know when to leave, then you will be eased out.”

He said Nigerians must be told that some people were feeding fat on the system, adding that “people are stealing money and not doing what they are supposed to do.

Gov’t must prioritise spending – Okechukwu

Deputy Minority Leader Tobi Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) said Nigeria must prioritize spending and wondered why the government would be investing heavily on Tradermoni when there was not much to fund security agencies.

He said President Buhari should deal with the service chiefs in accordance with the provisions of the law, adding that while he was not saying they should be sacked, the constitution should not be observed in the breach.

Intelligence gathering questionable – Lar

Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau), had in her contribution said that the North East has been brought to a standstill. She questioned the intelligence gathering mechanism of the military which she said appeared to be lacking, adding that the Boko Haram fighters were ahead of the Nigerian military in terms of intelligence gathering.

Rep. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), said President Buhari was not being told the truth about developments in the North East.

Armed forces do not appoint service chiefs

When contacted to respond to the call by the legislators on the service chiefs to resign, Defence spokesman Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said the Armed Forces did not appoint service chiefs. He said issues about the appointment and resignation of service chiefs are the prerogative of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senate wants emergency on security

The Senate yesterday urged President Buhari to declare a national security emergency owing to the rising insecurity challenges across the country.

It made the call after about a six-hour debate on a motion on the urgent need to restructure, review and reorganise Nigeria’s current security architecture sponsored by Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi and supported by 105 others.

Meanwhile, some senators across party lines have called for the removal of the service chiefs, whom they said had run out of ideas on developing strategies needed to address Nigeria’s rising security problems. The Red Chamber also constituted an ad hoc committee to immediately engage the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, and heads of security agencies and report back in two weeks. It also summoned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, to appear before it in plenary next week Wednesday on community policing modus operandi. Earlier during the debate, Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi said the current security challenges seemed to have overwhelmed the country’s security institutions.

“The current structure, operational strategies, personnel training and disposition of these critical institutions have been outgrown by our contemporary security challenges,” he said.

Some senators, who called on the service chiefs to quit, said they had overstayed and should go for new officers to add vigour to the job.

“The service chiefs may have put in their best at the beginning in 2015 but since last year to this moment, it has been diminishing returns from them in terms of performance and results on the war against terrorism and armed banditry,” said Sen. Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers).

“They have no doubt overstayed their welcome. They should leave the stage for younger officers to come up with fresh ideas and the vigour required for the war,” she said. Senator Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Lagos), also called for the removal of the service chiefs saying “the realities on the ground clearly indicate that they have overstayed their welcome.”

Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo (PDP, Adamawa) who noted that Nigeria had never had it this bad as far as the problem of insecurity was concerned, said “things have deteriorated security-wise and the service chiefs seem not to have solutions to them despite the N4.5 trillion spent on the military between 2012 and 2019.”

Other Senators like Emmanuel Bwacha, Bamidele Opeyemi, Sani Musa, Abba Moro, Matthew Urhoghide, Rochas Okorocha among others, also called for the removal of the service chiefs.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App