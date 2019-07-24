Reports of oil drilling at Bauchi very encouraging —NNPC GMD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has presented his agenda entitled “Roadmap to Global Excellence,” which encapsulates the strategic focus of his management.

He made the presentation at his maiden town-hall meeting with staff of the corporation at the NNPC Towers, Abuja on Wednesday, a statement by the spokesman of the corporation, Ndu Ughamadu, said.

Under the roadmap, NNPC operations under the new management would be anchored on Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE).

He explained that while the Transparency component of the agenda was aimed at maintaining positive image, share values of integrity and transparency to all stakeholders, the Accountability leg of the campaign would assure compliance with business ethics, policies, regulations and accountability to all stakeholders.

In terms of Performance Excellence, Kyari said the idea was to entrench a high level of efficiency anchored on efficient implementation of business processes.

Kyari said that under his watch, the NNPC would continue to give attention to safety and security of personnel and assets while creating a business environment that would be anchored on technology and innovation.

On the issues of domestic refining capacity, the NNPC GMD said the corporation would pursue the ongoing refinery rehabilitation exercise to a successful conclusion while deliberate efforts would be made to encourage the establishment of new private refineries to ensure that the country becomes a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

He said the corporation would sustain the ongoing exploration activities in the inland sedimentary basins to improve reserve while pursuing a programme to grow NPDC, adding that reports from the exploration drilling in the Kolmani River in the Gongola Basin were very encouraging.

