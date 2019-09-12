Report grievances against tribunal judges to NJC, A/Ibom PDP tells APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to report whatever grievances it has against the tribunal judges on the rulings at the election petitions tribunals to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Ini Ememobong, stated this on Thursday in Uyo in response to the allegations of injustice at the tribunal by the youth wing of the APC who called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole to intervene.

He said the call for extra judicial intervention was an act of desperation to subvert justice and undemocratic, and challenged them to produce evidences against the tribunal judges.

The PDP, who lauded the tribunal rulings, said the judges cannot be held responsible for the way the APC cases went, adding that the APC had known from the beginning that they had no case and only went to the tribunal as “a face-saving mechanism.”

The party advised the APC to stop the buck-passing attitude, saying they lost in the tribunal cases because of the fatal mistakes of APC’s lawyers, the filing of defective processes, and their inability to substantiate their claims at the tribunal.

He cited the cases of Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/Onna, Ukanafun/Oruk Anam, and Oron Federal Constituencies, and that of Senator Godswill Akpabio, who represented Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district among the failed cases the APC has kicked against.

He urged the public to ignore the utterances of APC in the state, adding that the people had stated through their votes that Akwa Ibom state was not a fertile ground for the APC.

“We wish to remind the APC, especially their youths who recently through their State Youth Leader, issued a press statement demanding among other things that “the President Muhammad Buhari, the National chairman APC and other stakeholders of the ruling party should not sit back to watch this injustice done yet again to the APC family in Akwa Ibom state”.

He added: “This is a call for extra judicial intervention, which if read alongside their 2015 exposed playbook and the following intimidation of the judiciary that was witnessed then, indicates their desperation to subvert justice, which is most condemnable and anti-democratic.

“We challenge them, like we have done severally, to produce any thread of evidence, against the judges, apart from the habitual blackmail occasioned by a warped thought process inherent in their party. If they have any issue against the judges, they should direct their petition to the NJC,” he stated.

