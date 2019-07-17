Report corrupt public officials, PACAC urges Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption yesterday urged Nigerians to report corrupt public office holders.

PACAC Executive Secretary Prof. Sadiq Radda said there was the need for Nigerians to checkmate the activities of public office holders to prevent them from embezzling funds.

Speaking in Uyo during a public education/citizens enlightenment programme, Radda said: “We are all aware that corruption has done serious damage to our country. Therefore, any effort aimed at tackling corruption will never be a waste of time.

“Since the Federal Government came into power in 2015, it has demonstrated its willingness to fight corruption in Nigeria; it is one of the campaign promises of the present government.

“Fighting corruption requires the effort of the federal, State and local government. In fact, fighting corruption requires effort of individuals, families, communities, organisation and agencies. In other words, the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility of all of us.”

State Director, National Orientation Agency, Enoh Uyoh, said the programme was aimed at providing a road map in tackling corruption in the country.

