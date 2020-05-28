Repentant bandits rescue 12 kidnapped victims in Zamfara – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

At least, 12 kidnapped victims were rescued by repentant bandits in Zamfara State, the state police commissioner, Usman Nagogo, said.

The police boss, on Thursday, said the captives were rescued when the repentant bandits laid ambush on the kidnappers.

He, however, did not disclose where the incident happened but said the rescued victims were kidnapped two weeks ago.

READ: Troops kill 89 bandits, recover arms in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The police commissioner said the rescue of the victims was a fulfillment of the pledge made by the repentant bandits to fight their kinsmen who refused to follow the line of peace and reconciliation in the state.

He applauded the repentant bandits for the confidence they reposed on the state government and security agencies, especially the police, in ensuring that the peace process succeeds.

READ: 4 soldiers, 30 bandits killed in Zamfara ambush

He called on them to sustain the tempo while the security agencies would continue to partner with them to ensure peace and security in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, who represented Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, appreciated security agencies for their commitment in the restoration of peace in the state.

He further stated that the state government will continue to adopt dialogue and engagement as ways of overcoming its security challenges while deviant ones will be dealt with squarely.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App