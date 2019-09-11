Breaking News
JUST IN: Nigerian returnees from South Africa arrive
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Repentant bandits release 10 women, 4-year-old baby in Katsina
ADVERTISEMENT

Repentant bandits release 10 women, 4-year-old baby in Katsina

By . Published Date

No fewer than 10 women including a 4-year-old baby have been released by repentant bandits in Katsina State, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The state government is currently engaged in dialogue with bandits terrorising the state in order to restore peace and normalcy to the affected areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims regained their freedom few hours after the government released seven bandits who were in detention.

A statement issued by Mr Abdullahi Yar’adua, the Director Press in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, said those released were kidnapped two weeks ago from Shimfida village in Jibia local government area.

Gov Aminu Masari has in the last one week, been meeting with the bandits to broker agreement for lasting peace in the state.

Part of the agreement reached was for exchange of captives, of which five people abducted by the bandits were released on Tuesday followed by the release of seven bandits in government detention.

The LGAs suffering from the activities of bandits are Dandume, Sabuwa, Faskari, Kankara, Safana, Danmusa, Batsari and Jibiya.(NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.