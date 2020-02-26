Repatriation: Again, 116 Nigerians arrive from Libya

ADVERTISEMENT

116 Nigerians are expected to be repatriated from Tripoli, Libya later today (Wednesday) as a result of collaborative efforts between the International Organization on Migration (IOM) and the Nigerian Embassy in Tripoli.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday evening said among those expected to arrive Nigeria tonight are illegal migrants while others were trafficked.

It added that they are expected to land at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos, aboard a Buraq Air flight at 9:40pm Nigerian time.

The returnees are expected to be received on arrival by officials of relevant Nigerian government agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Daily Trust reports that the latest returnees would bring the total figure of Nigerians repatriated from Libya and 16 other countries to about 16,000 from April, 2017 till date.

Altogether 54 percent of the returnees were males while 37 were females. Minors formed the remaining part of the figure.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App