Rep seeks reversal of order on federal roads

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Hon. Femi Bamisile, has appealed to the federal government to rescind the decision barring state governments from reconstructing federal roads in their domain.

Bamisile, who represents Ekiti South Federal constituency II, noted that the order would worsen the deplorable state of federal roads in the country. The lawmaker also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the road sector, saying this remains the best way to tackle deplorable conditions of the roads.

Bamisile spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday after the House of Representatives committee on FERMA inspected the collapsed bridge across the Ureje River near the Federal Polytechnic/Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, after a heavy downpour on Monday, killing a man.

The committee chairman said the directive from the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola that states should refrain from reconstructing federal roads shouldn’t have come at a time the federal government appeared financially incapacitated to handle all bad roads, as being experienced.

