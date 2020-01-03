Rep faults Jos Disco over recurrence of fire outbreak in Katako market

ADVERTISEMENT

The member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Hon. Haruna Maitala, has faulted Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), over recurrence of fire outbreak in Katako market of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Recalled that fire had on Monday razed 14 shops in a section of the market in which the chairman of the section, Lawal Kamal, alleged that the fire was caused by faulty electrical high tension wiring that sparked when light was restored.

Hon. Maitala said this in a condolence letter signed by his Media aid, Abdulqadir Hassan and sent to Daily Trust on Thursday.

“I have received with disturbing mind, the recent fire incident which occurred on Monday at night at Katako market in Laranto area of Jos North LGA.

“Therefore, I am calling on Jos Electricity Distributions Company (JEDC), to forthwith ensure that all electric cables under its jurisdiction are well installed, connected and maintained in other to mitigate the routine ugly occurrences of inferno resulting from such cables collapsed, ” he added.

Responding on the development, the company’s head of communication, Saratu Aliyu, denied the allegation, saying “That’s not correct. As the time of the unfortunate incident, our 11kv Katako Feeder was out. there was no power supply nor any faulty equipment on the line. The claim is entirely false.”

Maitala however called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to come to the aide of the victims.

