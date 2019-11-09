Rep faults Fashola on state of roads

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), who represents Ekiti South Federal Constituency II, Hon Femi Bamisile, has disagreed with the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola’s assertion that the state of the country’s roads was exaggerated.

The lawmaker who spoke in Erio-Ekiti yesterday while inspecting a collapsed bridge along the Aramoko-Erio-Efon highway, urged Fashola to get a full grasp of the state of Nigerian roads, rather than saying complaints over their deplorable situation was a mere media hype.

He said the comment showed that the minister had not been plying major roads in Nigeria to be able to have firsthand information on them.

He then appealed to the federal government to release N12 billion to FERMA to enable it put the roads back in shape during the festive season.

He expressed displeasure with the state of the Aramoko-Erio-Efon highway, saying the federal government must do something urgent to avert carnage in the area.

Bamisile, who commended Governor Kayode Fayemi for releasing N19m to a contractor to carry out work on the collapsed portion of the road, however added that temporary measures can’t work.

“We need to divert the road and do a thorough job here, because this road was built on an old small culvert. Government must direct Dangote Company to remove all damaged trucks inside ditches along the road, they are constituting serious problems on our highways.

