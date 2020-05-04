Rep donates N2m, food to party officials, vulnerable constituents

ADVERTISEMENT

House of Representatives’ member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency of Bauchi State, Mansur Manu Soro has donated the sum of N1million cash to officials of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Darazo and Ganjuwa LGAs, and over 700 bags of rice and spaghetti to vulnerable members of his constituency to cushion the effects of COVID-19.

The lawmaker, who was represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Saidu Abdu Sade during the distribution of the palliatives yesterday in Darazo said the gesture is to alleviate the suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The member also embarked on distribution of food items to the poor and vulnerable people in the constituency, saying “We are targeting 7,000 beneficiaries from the 22 federal wards of Darazo/Ganjuwa.”

