Rep cries out over abduction of constituents

A member, representing Mangu-Bokkos Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Engineer Solomon Bulu Maren, has lamented recurring incidences of kidnapping of his constituents by suspected Boko Haram group in Borno state.

The member said the victims were abducted while offering humanitarian service in the northeast.

In a statement, signed by Maren himself, he said: “Mr. Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikagham both carpenters from Mangu LGA were working with an international NGO. They were publicly executed in a widely circulated video in October 2019.

“The entire Mangu-Bokkos constituency has not recovered from the experience, yet we hear of the abduction of Miss Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, a medical Aide worker with Alliance for International Medical Action”, he lamented.

Ukambong, an orphaned indigene of Bokkos LGA, was reportedly kidnapped along with several others in a brutal ambush along Monguno-Maiduguri road on Sunday, 22nd December, 2019.

The lawmaker who expressed shock over the incident, called on security agencies to rescue the victim.

