Rep calls for investigation into alleged killings in Jigawa communities

The Member representing Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency of Jigawa State, Magaji Da’u Aliyu has called on the police and other relevant agencies to investigate the killing of people in some communities located in his constituency.

The lawmaker who moved the motion on the floor of the House Chambers Thursday said, there is the need to investigate the incessant killings of individuals in the communities.

He said that the primary responsibility of government is the protection of life and the safety of citizens, noting that it will only appropriate for the government to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

According to the lawmaker, investigation showed that most of the assailants allegedly came from neighbouring Taraba state, attacked, killed and beheaded people at their farms.”It is doubly gruesome for grieving people to have to bury loved ones without their heads,”

He said as the representative of his people, it’s he is duty-bound to bring the issue of the incessant killing of people in his community by insurgents to the attention of the House.

The lawmaker added that, a lot of efforts have been put in trying to resolve the cases amicably, but there was no visible respite in sight.

He, therefore, called on the police to investigate the issue to clarify the root cause of the attacks and proffer solution.

