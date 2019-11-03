Rep appoints 60 supporters as aides

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the House of Representatives, Ikengboju Gboluga (PDP-Ondo), has appointed 60 of his party supporters as personal aides, saying it was in recognition of their contributions.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by his media consultant, Israel Fagbemigun, in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gboluga, who represents Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency of Ondo State, said the appointees would work with him to provide services for his constituents.

The lawmaker said the appointments were to give the new aides “a sense of belonging and financial appreciation.”

According to him, the decision to appoint the unprecedented high number of aides is in recognition of their contributions to his election victory. He said many others who did not make the list would be appreciated and rewarded in upcoming empowerment programmes.

Some of those appointed include Niyi Akinnola, the Chief of Staff, and Daso Feyiropo, Special Adviser on Special Duties. Others were Akin Emorioye, Oriola Akinrinwa, Tayo Ogungbemi, Omololu Akinbo, Dami Olowodugba, Gbenga Adeyehun, Olapade Omowole, Kunle Balogun and John Belie both appointed as Special Advisers. The lawmaker said the appointments took effect from November 1. (NAN)

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App