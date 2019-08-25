  1. Home
'Renewed attacks on Borno serious setback'

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has described the recent attacks on Gubio and Magumeri in Borno State as a serious setback to the efforts towards resettling, reconstructing and rebuilding communities ravaged by the insurgency for almost 10 years.

CITAD Executive Director Yunusa Zakari Ya’u, at a press conference in Kano, said: “Considering the attacks coming at the height of the farming season, it also means that these attacks would seriously impact on food security in the region”.

He added that the recent attacks had displaced many more people.

He alleged that the insurgents took advantage of the fact that both Gobio and Magumeri had no military presence or cover to protect the communities from attacks by the insurgents.

He said the government should equip the troops and investigate allegations of non-payment allowances of soldiers.

