‘Renewed attacks on Borno serious setback’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has described the recent attacks on Gubio and Magumeri in Borno State as a serious setback to the efforts towards resettling, reconstructing and rebuilding communities ravaged by the insurgency for almost 10 years.

CITAD Executive Director Yunusa Zakari Ya’u, at a press conference in Kano, said: “Considering the attacks coming at the height of the farming season, it also means that these attacks would seriously impact on food security in the region”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the recent attacks had displaced many more people.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the insurgents took advantage of the fact that both Gobio and Magumeri had no military presence or cover to protect the communities from attacks by the insurgents.

He said the government should equip the troops and investigate allegations of non-payment allowances of soldiers.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App