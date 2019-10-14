Remove, jail any emir found guilty of banditry – Sultan tells Governors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has called on Governors to remove and prosecute any traditional leader found guilty of supporting any act of insecurity in his domain.

He described as sad and worrisome, the alleged involvement of some Emirs and District Heads in banditry.

The Sultan gave the advice Monday at the one-day town hall meeting on Security for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, which was jointly organized by the Sultanate Council and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto state Council in Sokoto.

“It is very sad that traditional rulers, who are the custodians of our culture and religion, are engaged in nefarious acts. We are going to support any Governor to take any necessary actions against any traditional ruler who is found guilty,” the Sultan stated.

The royal father added: “Don’t only remove him because removal is not a punishment but prosecute and even jail him if found guilty. Because there must be discipline, there must be a check to the prevailing security situation in the country.”

He also suggested the same treatment for religious leaders found supporting any act of insecurity.

The Sultan assured the Governors of his support to programme that would bring banditry and other forms of insecurity to an end in the region.

He however, recommended dialogue to end the menace, saying “if United States of America can dialogue with Taliban, our Governors should also reach out to these bandits and kidnappers, know their reasons for engaging in the act and convince them to renounce it.”

