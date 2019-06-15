Remains of former PDP deputy national chairman buried in Gamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The remains of Sen. Babayo Gamawa, former Deputy National Chairman of People’s, Democratic Party (PDP), were buried on Saturday at a Central Cemetery in his home town, Gamawa, Bauchi state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral prayers, presided by Sheikh Salisu Ningi, took place at exactly. 11 am, with Gov. Bala Muhammed of Bauchi and other dignitaries in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking shortly after the prayers, the governor described late Gamawa as a humble and dedicated person who contributed positively to the development of the state.

He prayed God to grant the deceased, eternal rest, and the family, the courage to bear the pains of his loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gamawa passed away yester night at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, after a brief illness.

He was aged 53, and left behind, four wives, 16 children, aged mother and other relations. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App