Remain there for now, FG tells Nigerians abroad

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians abroad to remain there as people travelling from one place to another stand a higher risk of contracting coronavirus.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey  Onyeama, gave the advice in a statement yesterday by his spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye.

On the Federal Government’s initiative to provide necessary airlift

assistance to stranded Nigerians abroad requiring emergency evacuation, he said staff of the missions were reaching out to them in their respective host countries and in due course, the necessary details provided would enable the government work out the logistics for proper implementation.

