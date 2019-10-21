Remain neutral on presidential poll, Supreme Court urged

ADVERTISEMENT

Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has urged the Supreme Court to remain impartial, imperial and unperturbed as it handles the tussle over the outcome of the presidential elections.

A statement jointly signed yesterday by DVND President Timothy Sule; Director Outreach, Prince Leonard Ishiguzo; and North America Coordinator, Yakubu Mohammad called on the international community and the African Union (AU) to ensure that the independence of the judiciary remained sacrosanct and inalienable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization expressed concern that since the tribunal gave its judgement on September 11, 2019, the appeal is yet to be heard when the statute of limitation for appeal at the Supreme Court is 60 days.

The group specifically pointed out that the expiration of the statute of limitation is November 11, 2019.

It said Atiku and the PDP had since filed a 66-point of submission to the Supreme Court challenging the judgement allegedly hoisted on the presidential election petition tribunal.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App