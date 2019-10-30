Breaking News
Release reasons for your verdict, PDP asks Supreme Court
By Saawua Terzungwe Published Date
National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Supreme Court to make public the reasons that led to its dismisal of an appeal filed by the party and its presidential candidate for the February 23, 2019 poll, Atiku Abubakar, against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed shock over the apex court’s verdict but commended Nigerians for standing by the party.

“Nevertheless, our party, indeed the nation, awaits the justices of the Supreme Court to release their reasons behind their verdict.

“Indeed, what we witnessed today was not what the majority of Nigerians, who participated and observed the presidential election expected and this includes even members of the APC.

“The PDP notes that it indeed made a solid case, with undisputable evidence, showing that Atiku Abubakar won the presidential election and as such is surprised that the justices of the Supreme Court held otherwise; however, that is the highest court of the land.

“Notwithstanding, the distinction of our case remains for Nigerians, including generations yet unborn, to appreciate,” the party added.

